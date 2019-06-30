Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Shipped to Pittsburgh
Galchenyuk and Pierre-Joseph Olivier were traded to the Penguins from the Coyotes for Phil Kessel and a 2021 fourth-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Galchenyuk was acquired by the Coyotes from the Canadiens in June 2018 and will once again head to a new team one year later. The 25-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists in 72 games during his lone season in Arizona, and he's exceeded 40 points in five straight campaigns.
More News
