Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Will play Opening Night
Galchenyuk (lower body) will play in Thursday's Opening Night game against the Sabres.
The mood early in the day seemed to be optimistic that Galchenyuk would play after he skated alongside Evgeni Malkin in Wednesday's practice session. He has now been confirmed in the lineup and should be utilized normally in season-long and daily lineups.
