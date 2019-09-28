Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Won't play in preseason finale
Galchenyuk (lower body) won't play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Sabres.
Coach Mike Sullivan still considers Galchenyuk as day-to-day, giving him a good chance to play in Thursday's season opener versus the Sabres. When he's healthy, Galchenyuk figures to slot into the top six and flank either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, giving him an intriguing fantasy ceiling.
