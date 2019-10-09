Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Won't suit up Thursday
Galchenyuk (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Ducks, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Add Galchenyuk to the extensive list of injured players in Pittsburgh, as the team currently has just 10 healthy forwards. They'll need to bring up more players from the minors to fill the void, and they hope Galchenyuk will be ready for Saturday's road game versus the Wild.
