Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 34 shots in Friday's 3-2 road loss against the Sabres.

Nedeljkovic was staked to a 2-0 lead, and Pittsburgh held the lead into the third period. Jeff Skinner beat Nedeljkovic for a power-play goal at 5:13 of the final period, and Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch notched goals in the second half of the third to give the Sabres a comeback victory. Nedeljkovic will likely be back to reserve duty Saturday against the visiting Maple Leafs.