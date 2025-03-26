Nedeljkovic made 18 saves in a 6-1 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday. He allowed two goals.

The Pens are struggling, and Ned has won just once in March (1-3-0) in four starts. Overall, he's 13-14-5 with a 3.15 GAA and .894 save percentage, and the team has been sending Tristan Jarry out first for much of the month. Keep him benched for now.