Nedeljkovic made 17 saves in a 3-2 win over Columbus on Thursday.

Mathieu Oliver beat Nedeljkovic early in the second when he batted in a rebound out of midair. Cole Silinger finished a 3-on-1 rush at 13:11 of the same frame when he dropped to a knee for a one-timer. Nedeljkovic played a solid game and made things look easy most of the game. The Pens ride the hot hand in net, and Ned may be the guy in Columbus on Saturday given his performances in three consecutive starts and two wins in a row.