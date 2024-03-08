Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on seven shots in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Capitals.

Nedeljkovic wasn't at his best in Thursday's relief appearance, though Tristan Jarry was ultimately saddled with a loss in the shutout defeat. It was just the second appearance for Nedeljkovic in Pittsburgh's last seven games -- he has just one win in seven outings since Jan. 11. The 28-year-old netminder is 9-5-4 with a .908 save percentage and 2.87 GAA while backing up Jarry this season. Nedeljkovic should get another opportunity later this week with the Penguins playing back-to-back games against Boston and Edmonton on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.