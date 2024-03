Nedeljkovic will guard the road cage Saturday against the Blue Jackets, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

It'll be the fifth start in six games for Nedeljkovic in place of a struggling Tristan Jarry. Nedeljkovic has been solid in that span, going 3-0-1 with a .912 save percentage. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 12-6-5 on the season with a .905 save percentage and 2.87 GAA.