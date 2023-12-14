Nedeljkovic made 39 saves in regulation and overtime and denied nine of 12 shootout attempts during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Montreal grabbed a 3-1 lead late in the first period, but Nedeljkovic slammed the door afterward to force extra time and then held on during a wild shootout that saw the first four skaters find the back of the net. It's the 27-year-old netminder's first win in nearly a month due to inconsistent playing time behind Tristan Jarry, but Nedeljkovic has been sharp when called upon, going 3-2-1 in six starts this season with a 2.29 GAA and .935 save percentage.