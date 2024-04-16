Nedeljkovic stopped 28 of 30 Nashville shots en route to a 4-2 win Monday.

The Penguins have leaned heavily on Nedeljkovic down the stretch, and he played well until recently. In the four starts prior to Monday's game, he never had a better save percentage than .882, got pulled once, and allowed a total of 15 goals. Monday's strong performance helped the Penguins get a crucial win as the team vies for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.