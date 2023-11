Nedeljkovic will patrol the visiting blue paint versus Buffalo on Friday, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic has played infrequently this season, going 2-1-0, but is coming off an outstanding start as he stopped all 38 shots in a 3-0 victory over Vegas on Sunday. Nedeljkovic has stopped 102 of 108 shots this season and will face the Sabres, who are struggling to find the back of the net this season. Buffalo is 26th overall in NHL scoring after finishing third in 2022-23.