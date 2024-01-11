Nedeljkovic will defend the home net versus Vancouver on Thursday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

It will be Nedeljkovic's fifth start in the last six games, as he is challenging Tristan Jarry for the No. 1 job in Pittsburgh. Nedeljkovic has allowed only one goal in three of his last four starts. He is 8-3-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a sparkling .922 save percentage. It will be a tough matchup for Nedeljkovic as the Canucks lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.90 goals per game.