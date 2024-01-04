Nedeljkovic will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with Boston, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Nedeljkovic gets the nod after having come into Tuesday's game against Washington in relief of Tristan Jarry. At this point, it's likely a win-and-your-in situation for the Penguins, so Nedeljkovic could challenge for more opportunities down the stretch, especially if Jarry continues to struggle. On the year, Nedeljkovic has the better GAA (2.42 vs 2.58) and save percentage (.924 vs .912) despite Jarry having put up four shutouts.