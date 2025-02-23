Nedeljkovic turned aside five goals on 19 shots during Saturday's 8-3 home loss to the Capitals.

Nedeljkovic got the hook after surrendering two goals over an eight second interva late in the second period to make it 5-2 Washington. The 29-year-old drops to 12-10-6 in in 28 starts and will remain a shaky start for the balance of the 2024-25 campaign behind a struggling Penguins team that figures to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline.