Nedeljkovic stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Nedeljkovic picked up his first win in four outings. The lone blemish on his stat line was a Philipp Kurashev tally in the second period. Nedeljkovic has allowed exactly one goal in five of his last 10 outings. He's now at 9-4-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 18 appearances. Tristan Jarry will likely be back between the pipes for Sunday's game versus the Kings.