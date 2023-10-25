Although Nedeljkovic was in net for the entirety of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas, he sustained a lower-body injury during the contest, per Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Nedeljkovic attempted to practice Wednesday, but he left before the morning skate's conclusion. He has a 1-1-0 record, 3.00 GAA and .914 save percentage in two games this season. Tristan Jarry might get the home start Thursday versus Colorado regardless, but if Nedeljkovic isn't available then Pittsburgh will need to call up a goaltender to fill in against the Avalanche.