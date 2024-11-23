Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease Saturday against Utah, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Nedeljkovic will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Tristan Jarry played in Friday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 3-3-3 record with a 3.17 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Utah sits 24th in the league with 2.58 goals per game in 2024-25.