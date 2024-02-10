Nedeljkovic made 27 saves in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The Penguins never led in the game, but Nedeljkovic kept things from getting out of hand and arguably should have been rewarded with a better result. Kirill Kaprizov's game-winner in the third period came right after the puck seemed to hit the netting above the glass in the corner, but play continued and replay was inconclusive. Nedeljkovic hasn't won a game in over a month, mostly due to a lack of work. In six outings since the beginning of January, he's 2-2-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .901 save percentage.