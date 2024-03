Nedeljkovic will patrol the blue paint in Edmonton on Sunday.

Nedeljkovic will make his first start since Feb. 20 when he coughed up five goals on 33 shots in a loss to the Islanders. The 28-year-old is 9-4-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. He's gone 1-1-2 over his last four starts despite posting a solid .910 save percentage during that stretch.