Nedeljkovic stopped 40 of 43 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

The 29-year-old has started in four of the Penguins' last six games, but this was one of his most complete performances of the campaign. The 40 saves represented a season-high mark for Nedeljkovic, who's gone 2-1-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .907 save percentage during the aforementioned four-game stretch.