Nedeljkovic turned aside 36 of 37 shots in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Sunday.

Nedeljkovic turned in one of his best starts of the season Sunday, allowing just a Samuel Bolduc goal in the third period while making 36 saves in the win. The 27-year-old Nedeljkovic is now 4-0-1 with a .910 save percentage over his last six appearances. Overall, he improved to 6-2-2 with a .923 save percentage and 2.49 GAA on the season. While Tristan Jarry has played better lately, Nedeljkovic has established himself as a capable backup in Pittsburgh.