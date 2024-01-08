Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be between the road pipes against the Flyers.
Nedeljkovic seems to have played his way into a split share with Tristan Jarry, as they have each started five of the Penguins' last 10 games. For his part, the 28-year-old Nedeljkovic is 5-1-1 with a 2.92 GAA in his last eight appearances. The last time he faced the Flyers, the Ohio native stopped 31 of 33 shots in an overtime loss in Philly.
