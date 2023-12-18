Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Minnesota.

Nedeljkovic was overwhelmed in a relief appearance versus Toronto on Saturday, conceding three goals on 21 shots (.857 save percentage) in an all-around disappointing outing for the team. Rather than returning to starter Tristan Jarry after he got the hook Saturday, coach Mike Sullivan will turn to Nedeljkovic for Monday's matchup.