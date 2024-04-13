Nedeljkovic is projected to get the home start versus Boston on Saturday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It will be Nedeljkovic's 11th straight start as he has taken over from Tristan Jarry as the Penguins' No. 1 netminder. Nedeljkovic is 7-0-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .905 save percentage this season as the Penguins are back in the playoff race. He will have a tough matchup as Boston is atop the Atlantic Division standings, but just one point ahead of the Panthers.