Nedeljkovic is set to start on the road against Utah on Wednesday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Nedeljkovic has a 9-9-4 record, 3.21 GAA and .894 save percentage in 23 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 2-1 loss to San Jose on Monday. Utah is in a three-way tie for 21st in goals per game with 2.84.
