Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nedeljkovic will protect the home net versus Washington on Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Nedeljkovic has won three of his last four outings (3-0-1), stopping 93 of 99 shots. He has a 12-9-5 record with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Washington is tied for second in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25.

More News