Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Islanders.
Nedeljkovic is coming off a 21-save effort in a 5-4 overtime loss to to Ottawa on Dec. 23. He will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Tristan Jarry played in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues. Nedeljkovic has a 5-2-2 record this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 10 games played. In three career outings versus the Islanders, he has stopped 61 of 67 shots en route to a mark of 2-0-0.
