Nedeljkovic will defend the home net versus Nashville on Saturday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Nedeljkovic has played well of late, going 3-2-0 over his last five starts. He has allowed only 11 goals on 158 shots (,930 save percentage), giving the netminder a 10-9-4 mark with a 3.15 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Predators are generating 2.66 goals per game, 29th in the NHL this season.