Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 23 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nedeljkovic held the Leafs to a pair of goals in regulation, including an Auston Matthews power-play marker, though he'd ultimately wind up with the loss after Jake McCabe scored the game-winner 1:30 into overtime. The defeat snapped a four-game winning streak for Nedeljkovic -- he'd gone 6-0-1 with a .926 save percentage over his previous seven outings while taking over the starting job in Pittsburgh. Overall, the 28-year-old Nedeljkovic is 16-6-7 with a .907 save percentage and 2.82 GAA on the season. He figures to be back between the pipes Thursday when the Penguins host Detroit.