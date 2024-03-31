Nedeljkovic stopped 35 of 38 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Nedeljkovic played well Saturday, carrying a 2-1 lead into the third period. However, Columbus would tally a pair of goals to tie the game at 3-3 in the final frame before ultimately handing Nedeljkovic a loss in the shootout. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has started Pittsburgh's last four games, going 2-1-1 with a .917 save percentage in that span. He's 12-6-6 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA this season.