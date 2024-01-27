Nedeljkovic stopped 29 of 31 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

It was a tough loss to swallow for Nedeljkovic, as both goals he gave up in regulation came on Florida power plays, while the two pucks that beat him in the shootout were perfectly placed just inside a post by Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. Nedeljkovic has made five appearances in January, going 2-1-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .901 save percentage, but those ratios are identical to what Tristan Jarry has posted in seven outings this month while going 1-3-2. Should one of the two netminders heat up after the All-Star break, the Penguins' No. 1 job would seem to be there for the taking.