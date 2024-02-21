Nedeljkovic turned aside 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The Isles seemed to have a book on Nedeljkovic, beating him consistently on longer-range shots to the blocker side -- including on the OT winner by Adam Pelech for the defenseman's first goal of the season. Nedeljkovic has only one win in his last four starts, going 1-1-2 while stopping 11 of 122 shots (.910 save percentage), but with Tristan Jarry also scuffling a bit and having lost three straight, the duo may work in a timeshare in the short term.