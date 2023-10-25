Nedeljkovic made 30 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
After keeping Dallas off the scoreboard in the first period, things began to fall apart for Nedeljkovic in the second after a Jason Robertson tally, and the 27-year-old Nedeljkovic played with little control in the third. Nedeljkovic's numbers through two starts are solid and include a .914 save percentage, but he's unlikely to push Tristan Jarry for the starting role any time soon with performances like this one.
