Nedeljkovic was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Detroit.

Nedeljkovic will be making his 10th consecutive start, having gone undefeated in regulation in his last nine appearances. During that stretch, the 28-year-old backstop is 6-0-3 with a 2.57 GAA and .913 save percentage. As long as Nedeljkovic stays sharp, he figures to be the preferred choice between the pipes for the Penguins down the stretch and, possibly, into the postseason.