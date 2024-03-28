Nedeljkovic was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Columbus.

Nedeljkovic will be making his third straight start, coming off a 38-save victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday. For the year, the 28-year-old Ohio native is sporting an 11-6-5 record to go with a 2.91 GAA and .906 save percentage. A strong finish to the season should help Nedeljkovic's chances of securing a more long-term contract this offseason after playing this year on a one-year deal.