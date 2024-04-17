Nedeljkovic was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Wednesday's road clash with the Islanders, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, indicating he'll be guarding the cage.

Nedeljkovic will be making his 13th straight start for the Penguins, which comes as a bit of a surprise considering the Penguins were already eliminated from playoff contention. During that stretch, the 12 games, the 28-year-old backstop is 8-0-3 with a 2.87 GAA but it wasn't enough to force the Penguins into a playoff position.