Nedeljkovic was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Wednesday's road clash with the Islanders, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, indicating he'll be guarding the cage.
Nedeljkovic will be making his 13th straight start for the Penguins, which comes as a bit of a surprise considering the Penguins were already eliminated from playoff contention. During that stretch, the 12 games, the 28-year-old backstop is 8-0-3 with a 2.87 GAA but it wasn't enough to force the Penguins into a playoff position.
More News
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Backstops crucial win•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Slated to start•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Pulled from Saturday's game•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: First goalie off Thursday•