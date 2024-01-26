Nedeljkovic was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Friday, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Nedeljkovic last played Jan. 11 when he gave up three goals on nine shots before he was pulled after the opening period, in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver. He has sat on the bench the last four games and will now get a chance to redeem himself versus the Panthers. Nedeljkovic is having a strong year in the Pittsburgh cage, going 8-3-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .916 save percentage. It will be a tough matchup as the Panthers lead the NHL in shots on goal, averaging 34.3 per contest.