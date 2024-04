Nedeljkovic will defend the visiting crease in Washington on Thursday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nedeljkovic was the first netminder off the ice at practice. He will make his seventh straight start -- going 4-0-2 in his last six games. Nedeljkovic is 14-6-6 with a 2.84 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season. The Capitals average 2.69 goals this season, 28th in the league.