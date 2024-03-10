Nedeljkovic made 18 saves in a 5-1 loss to Boston on Saturday.
The Pens really didn't manage the game well, and that left Nedeljkovic vulnerable to a strong Bruins squad. He hasn't won since Feb. 15 and is 0-2-1 in three starts (four appearances) since. Nedeljkovic has allowed 18 goals in that span. You need to keep him on your bench until he gets things right. Outings like this can sink an entire week for you.
