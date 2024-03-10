Nedeljkovic made 18 saves in a 5-1 loss to Boston on Saturday.

The Penguins mismanaged the game, leaving Nedeljkovic vulnerable to the strong Bruins squad. He hasn't won since Feb. 15, going 0-2-1 in his past four appearances and allowing 18 goals in that span. Fantasy managers may need to keep him on the bench until he gets things right. Outings like this can sink an entire week.