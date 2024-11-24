Nedeljkovic turned aside 24 shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Utah.

Three of the goals against Nedeljkovic came on the power play, and he wasn't getting much help from his defense at even strength, either. The 28-year-old netminder has only one win in his last six appearances, posting a 1-2-2 record over that stretch with a rough 3.99 GAA and .855 save percentage.