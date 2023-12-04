Nedeljkovic will be between the pipes against the Flyers on the road Monday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Nedeljkovic will make his first start since Nov. 24 versus Buffalo in which he gave up three goals on 34 shots in a losing effort. Starter Tristan Jarry lost to Philadelphia in overtime Saturday, so now Nedeljkovic will get his chance at knocking off the Penguins' cross-state rivals.