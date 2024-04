Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Nedeljkovic has taken over the reins as the Penguins' No. 1 goaltender from Tristan Jarry. Nedeljkovic will make his eighth straight start after going 5-0-2 in his previous seven contests. He is 15-6-6 with a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season. The Lightning will provide Nedeljkovic with all he can handle, as they are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.