Nedeljkovic will defend the blue paint versus the Islanders at home Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nedeljkovic was excellent in his last appearance Thursday against the Blackhawks, turning aside 27 of 28 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. He'll try to earn his 10th win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Isles squad that's lost three straight games.