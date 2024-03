Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal Saturday versus Boston.

Nedeljkovic will get the first half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back, which could put Tristan Jarry in goal for Sunday's home matchup versus Edmonton. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 9-5-4 record this season with a 2.87 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 21 games played. Boston is tied for 10th in the league this campaign with 3.29 goals per contest.