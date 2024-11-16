Nedeljkovic will protect the home net against San Jose on Saturday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Nedeljkovic will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Tristan Jarry played in Friday's 6-2 loss to Columbus. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 2-3-3 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .884 save percentage through nine appearances this season. San Jose ranks 31st in the league with 2.33 goals per game in 2024-25.