Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

Pittsburgh grabbed a 5-2 lead early in the second period, but Nedeljkovic couldn't stop Boston from storming back and tying it in the third. Sidney Crosby then bailed out his goalie with the game-winner. Nedeljkovic has taken only one regulation loss since the beginning of December, going 5-1-2 in his last nine outings with a 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage, and he may be working his way into a timeshare with Tristan Jarry.