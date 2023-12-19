Nedeljkovic kicked out 24 of 27 shots in a 4-3 win over Minnesota on Monday.

Pittsburgh established a 3-0 lead early in the second period. Nedeljkovic allowed the Wild to claw back into the contest and eventually tie it on a Vinni Lettieri marker at 5:33 of the third period, but the 27-year-old goaltender was able to settle down, ultimately earning the victory despite the extra drama. He has a 4-2-1 record, 2.58 GAA and .925 save percentage in eight contests this year, giving the Penguins a solid alternative whenever Tristan Jarry needs a rest or is struggling.