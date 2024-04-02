Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers made the contest close late in the third period, as Nedeljkovic gave up two goals, but the Penguins were able to capture the win with two empty-net markers. The 28-year-old netminder finished with a .933 save percentage. This was the fifth straight start for Nedeljkovic, and he has gained at least one point in each of those games with three wins and two overtime losses. Even with his recent success, keep an eye out for the return of Tristan Jarry from illness to potentially take away playing time.